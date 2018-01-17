WhatsApp rolls out YouTube integration for iOS, come with PiP feature

WhatsApp’s YouTube integration essentially allows WhatsApp users to view a YouTube video in the WhatsApp app itself. WhatsApp’s YouTube integration essentially allows WhatsApp users to view a YouTube video in the WhatsApp app itself.

WhatsApp has rolled out YouTube integration feature for iPhone users. The YouTube picture-in-picture (PiP) feature is available in the latest version v2.18.11 of WhatsApp, which can be downloaded from the App Store. The update brings with it bug fixes and general improvements as well.

WhatsApp’s YouTube integration essentially allows WhatsApp users to view a YouTube video in the WhatsApp app itself. Previously, a YouTube link sent on WhatsApp opened on the YouTube app on user’s device. Now, YouTube videos will open up in a small bubble in chat window of the user who has sent the link. The video keeps playing even when the user exits chat window or switches to another chat.

The video bubble come with controls, including play/pause, close and fullscreen. WhatsApp users can decrease or increase the size of the video bubble as well, or move it around the phone’s screen. To play YouTube videos on WhatsApp, the user needs to receive link on the chat app. It is unclear if the feature works for the sender as well.

WhatsApp rolled out picture-in-picture (PiP) mode for video calls and text-only coloured status update features in September last year. While the feature is available for Android and iOS users, the YouTube integration has only been launched for iOS users for now. It remains to be seen if YouTube integration for WhatsApp is announced for the Android platform anytime soon. This is the latest attempt by WhatsApp to boost users on its platform, which has over a billion users globally.

