WhatsApp rolls out two-step verification for all: Here’s how to enable

WhatsApp users take note: The company has started to roll out two-step verification for all of its 1.2 billion users across iPhone, Android and Windows. Earlier the two-step verification was being tested on the beta versions of the Android app, but it will now be extended to all users.

This is an optional feature, which boosts security of your account. Every time you setup WhatApp on a different smartphone, you’ll need this code for accessing the account. When you have the feature enabled, any attempt to verify your phone number on WhatsApp must be accompanied by the six-digit passcode that you choose.

So how to enable two-step verification on iOS? Open WhatsApp go to Settings, followed by Account and then hit on two-step verification and enable. WhatsApp will ask you to enter a six-digit code; choose a code you won’t forget easily. After you’ve confirmed the code, WhatsApp will ask for an email address, so that in case you forget the code, you can still get access the account. Make sure you give an active email address, and one that you use regularly.

In Android, tap the three dots on top of the WhatsApp landing page, and go to settings> accounts>two-step verification and then enable the same. It will ask for a six-digit code as well, along with an email id to secure the account in case you forget your passcode.

It’s good to see WhatsApp rolling out two-step verification for users across the board, and making sure nobody else can access a user’s account. However, when a user forgets the account, they can ask for an email to be sent to them to recover it. The email will ask if they want to disable two-step verification, and gives a link to that; once you click on it, this security feature is disabled, and the user once again gets access to their WhatsApp account.

According to WhatsApp’s own FAQ page, they don’t verify this email address to confirm its accuracy. “We highly recommend you provide an accurate email address so that you’re not locked out of your account if you forget your pass code,” adds the page.

WhatsApp users will also not be able to re-verify their account within seven days of last using the app without the pass code. If a user has forgotten their pass code, and hasn’t provided an email id to receive the disable link, then they will have trouble accessing it for seven days. After this period, the user will be able to verify their account without the pass code, but will lose all older messages.

“If your number is re-verified on WhatsApp after 30 days of last using WhatsApp, and without your pass code, your account will be deleted and a new one will be created upon successfully re-verifying,” the post added. WhatsApp will periodically ask people about their code in order to ensure people don’t forget it.

