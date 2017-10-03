WhatsApp rolls out its own set of emojis for Android beta: Report

WhatsApp reportedly started rolling out the new emojis for Android beta version 2.17.364 on Monday. WhatsApp reportedly started rolling out the new emojis for Android beta version 2.17.364 on Monday.

WhatsApp has unveiled its own set of emojis for Android beta. The Facebook-owned company reportedly started rolling out the new emojis for Android beta version 2.17.364 on Monday. People who’ve signed for WhatsApp’s beta program should see the new emoji set in the app. WhatsApp’s emojis seem heavily inspired by Apple’s, according to a report in Emojipedia. However, this isn’t the final set and emoji designs could vary in the final set when rolled out for everyone.

The move comes barely a day after Facebook announced that Messenger will be using Facebook standard emojis. Until now, Facebook Messenger used a different set of emojis, released in June 2016, for its platform. The change is limited to Messenger users on desktop and Android, while Apple device users will use iOS emojis.

WhatsApp’s emoji change could affect over 1.3 billion monthly of its users globally, out of which over 1 billion people use the app daily. WhatsApp recently made it easier to search for emojis via the emoji keyword. There’s a little search option at the bottom of emoji keyboard, where users can type whatever emoji they’d like to share. For example, people can type pig for the piggy emoji to find relevant results.

WhatsApp is one of the largest messaging platforms, and the app sees over 55 billion messages being shared every day. In India, WhatsApp has over 200 million active users.

The company has been steadily adding new features to make its app useful and fun. Status feature which has been inspired by Snapchat’s Stories has done quite well for the company. WhatsApp Status is being used by more than 250 million users daily, which is more than the entire daily user base for Snapchat.

