WhatsApp status feature brings in Snapchat-like video, photo updates; here is how it works

Whatsapp’s latest status update is one that goes back to its roots. The popular messaging platform has just announced a revamp of its status feature, giving users the option to post videos or photos for a selected audience.

While WhatsApp has 1.2 billion monthly active users posting over 50 billion messages a day, its initial status update feature has been more or less forgotten. In fact, the focus has clearly shifted towards the 3.3 billion photos, 80 million animated GIFs and 750 million videos posted on the platform each day. Also, the way the feature has been designed it is clear that the target is offer another feature similar to Snapchat.

Video: Whatsapp status update explained

WhatsApp Product Manager Randall Sarafa told IndianExpress.com that the new feature can “encourage users to update their status more frequently”. In fact, users will be able to add videos, animations or just photos in status. The new version of the app will come with a status tab where you will be able to check out status messages posted in the past 24 hours. “You will be able to see status updates only from those on your contact list and only those who you engage with regularly will show up,” he explained that there will also be the option to mute updates.

Sarafa said the status feature will appeal to those who are not clear who the will share a certain update with. He said limiting the feature to the users contacts would ensure that WhatsApp continues to keep its focus on reliability and security.

The status feature will be rolled out initially in Europe and will come to other geographies, including India, soon after. Also, this feature will be available on iOS, Android and Windows Phone.

Another new feature being rolled out is the Whatsapp camera, now available on the homepage of the app itself and not limited to the individual chat. The redesigned WhatsApp camera lets you share photos, videos, and GIFs all personalised with emojis, text, and drawings. Sarfa said a lot of users used the camera inside the app and this would make it easier for them to access this feature.

