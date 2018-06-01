WhatsApp Predicted Upload feature rolling out for Android, iOS: Report

With WhatsApp Predicted Upload, users can reportedly select up to 12 photos to upload to the app’s server in advance. With WhatsApp Predicted Upload, users can reportedly select up to 12 photos to upload to the app’s server in advance.

WhatsApp has rolled out a new Predicted Upload feature for Android and iOS, according a report on WABetaInfo. The feature, aimed at making media sharing faster, lets users upload photos they intend to send to chats on WhatsApp server in advance. WhatsApp’s Predicted Upload is available for iOS version 2.18.61, and Android users can update to version 2.18.156 to access the feature. The report adds that it is rolling out for a small number of Android users.

With WhatsApp Predicted Upload, users can reportedly select up to 12 photos to upload to the app’s server in advance. Essentially, WhatsApp will be able to predict which photos users want to send to chats. Once users select photos in their Camera Roll, they can select ‘Done’ to upload photos to WhatsApp’s server. It looks like the feature is being rolled out in a phased manner and we were unable to access it.

After users select photos to upload in advance, WhatsApp will redirect them to the Edit Photo section. In case users do not choose to edit photos, they will instantly be uploaded and a single grey tick will appear for confirmation. Do note the feature works with single as well as multiple photos. Currently, it looks like the feature only works for photos and not other media such as video, GIF, etc.

WhatsApp, which is one of the largest messaging apps globally with 1.2 billion users, recently rolled out group audio calls feature for iOS. In India, the service has close to 250 million monthly users. According to a Bloomberg report, the Facebook-owned company roll out its payments service to all users by next week. Based on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), WhatsApp Payments will allow for direct bank-to-bank transfers. WhatsApp is currently testing Payments in beta with some users on iOS and Android.

