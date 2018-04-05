WhatsApp Plus contains malware: Here’s how to delete the app

WhatsApp Plus: Here’s everything you need to know about a bogus version of chat app. WhatsApp Plus: Here’s everything you need to know about a bogus version of chat app.

Cybercriminals have created a fake version of WhatsApp, designed to fetch crucial information, photos, phone numbers from a user’s mobile phone. Security researchers at Malwarebytes Labs, an American Internet security company, have discovered that a fake WhatsApp app has been circulated on the web these days that can affect your smartphone. Dubbed the WhatsApp Plus, the malicious app is a variant of Android/PUP.Riskware.Wtaspin.GB, a Fake WhatsApp riskware that dates back to mid-2017. Here’s everything you need to know about a bogus version of WhatsApp.

What is WhatsApp Plus?

The malicious app has a gold logo in the middle instead of the typical green logo we’re familiar. Also, there’s a mention of a URL written in the middle of the logo. Once you click on the ‘Agree and Continue’ option it prompts you to download the latest version of the app through the Google Play store. Once you do that, the fake version of WhatsApp diverts you to an unsafe website where the text is written in Arabic. So essentially, the website lets you download an app with a weird sounding name – ‘Watts Plus Plus WhatsApp’.

According to Malwarebytes Labs, WhatsApp Plus is essentially a variant of Android/PUP.Riskware.Wtaspin.GB that itself is a malware. At the moment, there is little information what exactly the malware does – though the report says it silently mines important information, contact details and photos from your cell phone. The fake app has been updated periodically and it is said to be encrypted. Interestingly, you can run up to four numbers in the same phone without a routine or any difficulty.

How does WhatsApp Plus app work?

WhatsApp Plus comes with a number of unheard features such as hiding typing a message, received texts, and reading texts. The app also lets you hide the notification if you have played a voice clip. Also, the app lets you send more than 100 photos at once to your friends, a secret password for privacy, and more.

How to remove WhatsApp Plus from your device?

If you have downloaded the fake WhatsApp app on your smartphone, do the following:

1. Go to the phone’s settings app

2. Scroll down a bit and tap ‘Apps & Notifications’

3. Tap the app you want to delete

4. Tap Uninstall

5. Tap Ok to confirm

We urge you to delete a bogus version of WhatsApp Plus app from your smartphone. If you want to use WhatsApp, make sure to download the app from the Google Play store.

