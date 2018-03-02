WhatsApp on iOS gets time, location stickers and option to search group participants

WhatsApp on iOS now has option for location and time stickers. WhatsApp on iOS now has option for location and time stickers.

WhatsApp version 2.18.30 for iOS is now out and it comes with the option of sharing time and location stickers on photos similar to how Instagram and Snapchat offer on their apps. The iOS update should be available on the App Store. The update also includes a new feature, where users will be able to search for a participant from the group info window itself.

We could see the WhatsApp location and time stickers in the iOS app on an iPhone 8 after we updated to the latest version. However, the option for searching for group members via the Group info was not yet working. So how can a user a share location and time stickers on their WhatsApp photos?

Just open a chat with someone and tap on the ‘+’ icon, which is next to the message box. Tap on ‘Photo & Video Library’ option and choose a picture that you wish to send to the other user. On top of the photo chosen, you will see a smiley icon.

Now tap on the smiley icon and it will show emojis, time stamps, location stamps. Users can also tap on the time sticker option and it will change colour as well. When choosing a location, WhatsApp will ask users to pinpoint the location, they wish to add in the sticker. Users can also remove the sticker by dragging it to the bin icon. This appears at the top left corner of the screen, when one is editing their photo.

WhatsApp is yet to rollout location and time stickers on the Android version of the app. The iOS update is around 154.9MB in size. The location and time stickers feature was also spotted on WhatsApp Windows app as well. The company is currently live beta-testing Payments feature in India based on Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The feature has gone live for some users on Android and iOS.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd