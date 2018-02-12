WhatsApp on iOS gets option to switch between voice, video calls

WhatsApp on iOS will have the option of switching from voice to video calls and a new mentions button in group chats. WhatsApp on iOS will have the option of switching from voice to video calls and a new mentions button in group chats.

WhatsApp has issued a new update for the iOS version of the app with two new features. WhatsApp iOS version 2.18.22 has the option of switching between voice and video calls. The update also includes a new mentions button for group chats on WhatsApp. While the update was visible on iOS for us, the feature for call switch does not work unless the other person has also updated their app to the same build.

WhatsApp’s update description for version 2.18.22 talks about the two new features. Users will be able to switch easily between voice and video calls. A user will see the option for tapping on the video button while they are on a voice call. The second highlight will be a new @ button in group chat. A user will be able to tap on this @ button and quickly scroll to unread messages where they were mentioned or replied to, says the update information. This might prove useful for bigger groups where there are too many users and someone might be a mention. We are unable to see any @ button in WhatsApp group chats for now.

Both iOS users will need to be on the same version of WhatsApp in order for the call switching feature to work. Previously the option to switch between voice and video calls was spotted on Android beta. In the Android beta app version 2.18.4, there is a new video call switch button, which shows up during a voice call. People can click on the icon to switch to video call automatically.

WhatsApp has also begun a limited roll-out of payments feature for users in India. However, officially the company has not yet confirmed a roll-out of Payments in India. Some users might notice the feature has already gone live on their iOS or Android phone.

