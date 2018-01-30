WhatsApp on iOS gets Apple CarPlay integration with latest version 2.18.2 for iPhone

Apple CarPlay users will need to install the latest version 2.18.2 of WhatsApp on an iPhone connected to CarPlay, to get WhatsApp icon on their CarPlay interface dashboard. Apple CarPlay users will need to install the latest version 2.18.2 of WhatsApp on an iPhone connected to CarPlay, to get WhatsApp icon on their CarPlay interface dashboard.

WhatsApp has been integrated into Apple’s CarPlay, with the latest WhatsApp v2.18.2 for iPhone. The integration adds a new WhatsApp icon on the CarPlay dash interface, allowing users to seamlessly send and receive WhatsApp notifications while on the move. Apple CarPlay users previously required Siri integration for in-car WhatsApp access.

Apple CarPlay users will need to install the latest version 2.18.2 of WhatsApp on an iPhone connected to CarPlay, to get WhatsApp icon on their CarPlay interface dashboard. According to a report in iCulture, the integration is available in the latest version of WhatsApp app, available for download from the App Store. The update will allow WhatsApp users to receive push notifications while driving and also respond to messages using dictation to Siri.

WhatsApp is one of the first third-party apps to support Apple’s CarPlay platform. WhatsApp will show the number of unread messages on the CarPlay dashboard, and notifications will have the name of the sender. People can ask Siri to read the content of the message. However, users will not be able to see the list of chat conversations on the app. The WhatsApp icon will then appear in the CarPlay multitasking sidebar as well, allowing users to quickly switch between apps while driving.

Apple introduced a new UI for CarPlay with iOS 11, adding shortcuts in the status bar. A ‘Do Not Disturb While Driving’ mode was added as well. While ‘Do Not Disturb While Driving Mode’ is switched on, contacts will get a message informing that user is driving. It uses Doppler effect to determine when a car is moving and suggests users to switch on the mode.

