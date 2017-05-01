WhatsApp on Android will let you pin message threads to the top

WhatsApp on Android beta has added the ability to pin some message threads on top of the list WhatsApp on Android beta has added the ability to pin some message threads on top of the list

For users in India, WhatsApp is probably the one app that is constantly buzzing with notifications. If you are part of several groups on WhatsApp, the number of forwards, jokes, and “Good Mornings” can often make it hard to keep a track of the important messages and conversations. But it looks like WhatsApp is set to change this with the ability to pin messages on top.

WhatsApp Android beta now has the ability to pin three message conversations right on top. The change was spotted by AndroidPolice, which says the feature is now live for WhatsApp Android beta users. Users on beta 2.17.162 and .163 should find the feature. It was working for our WhatsApp beta app as well.

So how can you pin a chat to the chap? Just tap hold on the chat, and you’ll get a pin icon next to the delete, mute and archive option that appear right on top. Pick the pin option, and the chat will move right on top. You can pin a maximum of three chats to the top.

In order to unpin, long press on the chat, and you’ll see the unpin option on top this time. Choose this and the chat will move down the chain of threads. Once you have pinned a conversation in WhatsApp, it will come right on top, no matter what other messages are streaming in. This is a good feature, especially for those who find their WhatsApp swamped with random messages. At least it ensures you can keep important threads like say around Office or Family right on top.

Remember the feature has only gone live on WhatsApp beta, not on the regular version of the app. You will need to be a beta tester on Android. In order to sign up, go to WhatsApp on the Play Store, keep scrolling down, and you’ll see an option to sign up as a beta tester. Just sign up, it takes a couple of minutes before you get added to the list. After it is done, reinstall WhatsApp again.

