WhatsApp on Android beta gets option to save voice messages, add location stickers

WhatsApp on Android beta has some new features, including the option where voice messages will be automatically saved, in case a user gets a call in the middle of a recording an audio message. WhatsApp on Android beta is also looking at the option of sticker albums, though the feature appears to be disabled for now, and not all users might seen the same.

According to WABeta Info, which has details on both the updates, WhatsApp Android beta version 2.18.123 comes with the option for voice messages getting automatically saved. The feature is turned on by default and users do not have to do anything special for this. Earlier WhatsApp had rolled out ‘lock’ feature while recording voice messages, which would meant users did not have kept the mic button pressed as they recorded an audio message. Just swiping up after press the mic shows a lock symbol, which ensures the feature is implemented.

The report says that iOS already supported the option for automatically saving voice messages, and now the feature is being rolled out on Android beta. Now if a user is recording a message and a call comes or the battery is too low, the WhatsApp voice message will be saved. For example, if a user a picks up a call in the middle of recording a voice message and goes back to the app, the voice message will still be there.

WhatsApp Location stickers feature live on Android beta version. WhatsApp Location stickers feature live on Android beta version.

Coming to the Stickers album feature, this one was added with Android Beta version 2.18.120, though it is not yet available for all users and they will not see it on the app. We could not see the feature live on the Android beta version of WhatsApp on our phones. According to WABeta Info, which has shared screenshots of the feature, WhatsApp is working to improve the Sticker feature, and it will allow users to “group two stickers in a row,” as they send them.

It also appears that WhatsApp has enabled the Location Sticker in this beta update. Users can add their location in the image, video or GIF, they plan to share. Location stickers come with different themes as well. The feature was earlier rolled out for iOS in March, this year.

WhatsApp has also rolled out a tool to allow users to download all the data that they have shared with the app. This is in compliance with European Union’s (EU) General Data Protection Regulation, which comes into effect from May 25. The new legislation gives greater control to citizens over their data. However, WhatsApp data download tool will be available in all countries.

