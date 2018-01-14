WhatsApp ‘obsolete’ error: Here’s all you need to know

WhatsApp appeared to hit with a bug, with many users in India were affected. WhatsApp appeared to hit with a bug, with many users in India were affected.

News of WhatsApp not working for some users on January 13 took the internet world by storm. Some of the reports began to surface on Twitter, when a number of users complained that WhatsApp had become “obsolete” on their smartphones and they could not update the app.

In a statement WhatsApp (via Techook) later confirmed the problem saying: “On background, this is an issue that’s being fixed. It was a problem with how our app is distributed, which is not under our control”.

It seems the issue was discovered yesterday morning with users in India appearing hardest by the issue. “This version of WhatsApp became obsolete on 13 Jan 2018. Please go to the Google Play Store to download the latest version”, the error message read. However, even after a visit to the Google Play Store, users were unable to update the app. The problem seemed to have largely affected on Xiaomi smartphones, claims Techook. However, a Firstpost report claims a similar problem had occurred last week.

Some of hapless users took to Twitter to vent their frustration.

When I woke up today morning and opened whatsapp, it said The version became obsolete on 13 Jan 2018 and update the app. When I checked in Google play, it says app is updated. Then I re-installed the app, but same message is appearing. What is happening?#whatsappdownpic.twitter.com/STYMuFqwLE — Rahul Rampure (@RahulRampure) January 13, 2018

Unable to use WhatsApp. A message shows “WhatsApp version is obsolete from today”. @WhatsApp — Amit Sanghavi (@sanghaviamit) January 13, 2018

Here’s how to fix WhatsApp “obsolete” issue

If you’re still facing the WhatsApp “obsolete” issue on your smartphone, then you don’t need to uninstall the application. Instead, you can follow these steps to solve the issue without uninstalling the app or losing the data.

You can enable the ‘Allow installation of apps from unknown sources’ option under Settings on your device. Now visit WhatsApp.com/android to download the latest version of the app from the Google Play Store. WhatsApp will now be updated without needing to uninstall the app or losing the data.

