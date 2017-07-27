WhatsApp now has 1 billion daily users, over 250 million on Status

WhatsApp user base is at 1 billion daily active users, 1.3 billion monthly active users. WhatsApp user base is at 1 billion daily active users, 1.3 billion monthly active users.

WhatsApp has announced that it has over 1 billion daily active users on the app, out of a total of 1.3 billion monthly active users. The apps sees over 55 billion messages being shared every day, of which over 1 billion are video messages alone, and over 4.5 billion messages are just photos. The app is used in over 60 languages, says the company.

WhatsApp also revealed that it has over 250 million daily users on the Status feature, which was a clone of the Snapchat’s Stories. The numbers were announced as part of Facebook’s Q2 2017 results, which revealed how the company’s mobile ads continue to grow. Facebook shares at an all time-high after the company announced their results.

WhatsApp has over 200 million users in India, and given the popularity of the app, it will likely continue to grow in the market. The app’s video-calling and voice-calling feature have also gained popularity.

The messaging app that continues to drive user base for Facebook. But WhatsApp’s actual monetisation potential is yet to be realised by the company. WhatsApp is supposed to roll out services, which could allow businesses like banks, airlines, etc to interact directly with the customers on the messaging platform. The idea is that WhatsApp in the future could end up replacing SMS entirely for users, and be the main platform for interaction between businesses and customers.

But the business feature is yet to be rolled out, even though the company has said it is working on the same. WhatsApp has also added a slew of features to the app in the last year of so, with the biggest being an update to Status. This feature is now similar to how Stories work on Instagram and Snapchat. Even though Status faced some criticism from users, and WhatsApp was forced to bring back the original text-based Status feature, the new Status has over 250 million daily users now. This is more than the entire daily user base for Snapchat.

For Snapchat, which has been trying to survive against the growing challenges from Facebook, these WhatsApp numbers won’t come as good news.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd