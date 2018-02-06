WhatsApp new feature for Android beta lets users add three participants in call: Report

WhatsApp beta for Android has been updated with a new feature that lets people add up to three participants in a group call. WhatsApp beta for Android has been updated with a new feature that lets people add up to three participants in a group call.

WhatsApp beta for Android has been updated with a new feature that lets people add up to three participants in a group call. According to a report in WABetaInfo, a fan site that tests new WhatsApp features, the feature is available for Android beta version 2.18.39. It is unclear whether the ability to add participants has been spotted for voice call or video call on WhatsApp. The report claims the feature will available for everyone in the future, though an exact timeline is not known.

WhatsApp group voice calls feature was spotted on the 2.17.70 beta WhatsApp update, in October last year. It was earlier reported that the Facebook-owned messaging app was working on a group voice calls and could release the feature this year. Facebook already has a similar feature on Messenger.

With over 1.5 billion monthly active users, WhatsApp is available in more than 50 different languages around the world and in 10 Indian languages. India is one of the largest markets for the service, with over 200 million active users. WhatsApp recently launched its Business app for small and medium enterprises in India. WhatsApp Business App is free-to-download and the app is aimed at making it easier for companies to connect with customers.

WhatsApp’s ‘delete for everyone’ feature lets people recall sent messages within seven minutes of sending them. The feature is not limited to text messages as it works for photos, videos, GIFS, contact cards, etc as well. Meanwhile, WhatsApp is said to be working on the ability to edit sent messages as well.

