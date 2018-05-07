WhatsApp may allow users to open chats without opening the app: Here’s how it works

WhatsApp plans to introduce a new feature that will allow users to directly open personal chat windows. WhatsApp plans to introduce a new feature that will allow users to directly open personal chat windows.

WhatsApp is planning to introduce a new feature that will allow users to directly open personal chat windows. First spotted by WABetaInfo, the feature operates via a new domain, that can be opened up as a short link on a smartphone. It is available on WhatsApp Android version 2.18.138.

Here’s how it works

The domain name that enables this feature is wa.me. This is basically a shortlink of ap.whatsapp.com, which is used to generate the WhatsApp Web experience. A private chat will open when one enters a contact’s 10-digit mobile number onto the link. The Android version 2.18.138 version of WhatsApp will be able to open the chat, without needing a browser.

Under the older versions of WhatsApp, the url link will redirect users to api.whatsapp.com, that will make the selected chat available. While using the feature, users will also get notified about whether the selected number is registered on WhatsApp or not.

Recently, at Facebook’s F8 Developer Conference, it was announced that WhatsApp will soon receive a feature that enables group video calls. In addition, it has been expected that the messaging platform would bring changes to the chat windows, or personal chats. Among other updates, WABetaInfo also reported that users could soon see a stickers album feature. Currently available to beta users, this feature will allow users to apply multiple stickers simultaneously, without having to worry about character space. When two or more stickers are added to a text box, the feature merges the individual stickers to create an album.

Among other recent developments, WhatsApp has also updated its privacy policy, and complies with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), that will be effective from May 25. The platform, that has over 1.5 billion monthly active users, will also hire a new head, given the recent departure of its co-founder Jan Koum.

