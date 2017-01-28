WhatsApp ‘live-location’ sharing on group chat spotted on beta app: Report

WhatsApp beta version on iOS and Android allows users to send real time location on group chats WhatsApp beta version on iOS and Android allows users to send real time location on group chats

WhatsApp is working on new feature that will allows users in a group chat to be able to broadcast their live location to each other. The report comes from a Twitter user called @WABetaInfo, which is well known for its leaks on upcoming features of the instant messaging app.

According to @WABetaInfo, the new feature was spotted on the beta builds of iOS (v 2.17.3.28) and Android (v 2.16.399); and is disabled by default. Screenshots shared by WABetaInfo show a ‘Sharing’ option along with a ‘Show My Friends’ option. Another screenshot shows the duration up to which location can be shared; from 1 minute to indefinitely.

WABetaInfo in other tweets noted that the iOS beta app 2.17.3.28 will also let users save photos in a new album in the camera roll. The beta app will also be bringing a new ‘Contact Us’ menu, and new UI for the ‘Storage Usage’ section. WhatsApp beta for Android 2.17.36 is testing functionality bringing forward button for voice messages.

You can currently share your location on personal WhatsApp chats and on ‘Groups’, but that only gives your location at the time you send that message – with no real time position-tracking. Facebook (the company which acquired WhatsApp) had been letting users see their close-by friends with its ‘Nearby Friends’ function, which it recently killed off.

2.17.3.28 iOS | 2.16.399+ Android: Live Location feature, that tracks the live location of other group participants (DISABLED BY DEFAULT). pic.twitter.com/pYEXT1nxyR — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 26, 2017

WhatsApp has recently added new features like video calling, GIF support and easy call forwarding with its latest updates. A recent iOS update of the app brought the ability to queue messages when an Internet connection is absent, and also brought a new storage usage screen along with the ability to share 30 photos or video in a go.

