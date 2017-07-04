WhatsApp iOS users get Night Mode feature for camera: Here’s how it works

WhatsApp has added Night Mode for its in-app camera, supposed to help with better pictures in low-light conditions. (Image on left taken without Night Mode feature and one on the left taken with Night Mode feature activated) WhatsApp has added Night Mode for its in-app camera, supposed to help with better pictures in low-light conditions. (Image on left taken without Night Mode feature and one on the left taken with Night Mode feature activated)

WhatsApp has added Night Mode for its in-app camera, supposed to help with better pictures in low-light conditions. The feature only seems to be available for iPhone users as of now. Now when users open WhatsApp’s camera in low-light, a new crescent moon icon will appear next to flash on top right. Users need to click on the icon to activate the mode. The white crescent moon icon will turn yellow when users click on it. The icon only appears when WhatsApp’s in-app camera is opened in low-light settings.

With new Night Mode feature, it looks WhatsApp is trying to make its camera more useful. Especially with rivals offering masks, filters, 3D effects and more for their in-app cameras, this seems like WhatsApp’s attempt to make its camera popular. The messaging app recently rolled out the ability to draw or write on photos and videos as well as add emojis before sharing.

WhatsApp, which is one of the largest messaging services with over 1.2 billion users globally, is said to launch its own UPI-based wallet in India. Reports suggest that the Facebook-owned company is already in talks with SBI, NCPI. It is unclear at this point if payment feature will be integrated as an option in the app or will be facilitated via payments gateway page.

WhatsApp has been steadily adding a slew of features to the app to make it more useful. The platform now supports sharing of all file types across Android, iOS, and Windows. The feature is slowly becoming available to more users. It recently GIF support, easy call forwarding, and ability to share 30 photos/videos on one go.

