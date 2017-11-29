WhatsApp iOS update: Now watch YouTube videos within the app

WhatsApp’s new update makes it easier to watch YouTube videos within the app and record long audio messages. WhatsApp’s new update makes it easier to watch YouTube videos within the app and record long audio messages.

WhatsApp for iOS is getting a new update that brings two important features, notably, a picture-in-picture mode for watching YouTube videos, and a better way of recording voice messages. The information was first shared by WABetaInfo on Twitter.

Perhaps the biggest change is that YouTube videos will play directly inside the app, in picture -in-picture mode. Now when you receive a YouTube link and click on it, the video will open within the app itself. Earlier the video would open in the YouTube app or browser. Also, one can keep playing the video while you navigate to another window. Though it might be a big update, watching videos while chatting with friends is a boon for many.

“When you receive a link to a YouTube video, you can now play it right within WhatsApp. With picture-in-picture, you can also keep watching the video while you navigate to another chat”, read the description on Apple App store.

The update also makes it easier for users to record long voice messages. Instead of having to hold down the microphone button, you can swipe up to lock the recording. And when you are done, tapping the finger ends the audio recording and send to the concerned person, notes Macrumors.

Both features are part of WhatsApp version 2.17.81. Currently the update is limited to Apple iPhone, but is likely to rollout for Android soon.

WhatsApp for iOS 2.17.81 is available since some hours on AppStore! pic.twitter.com/n5FEv7kWkY — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 28, 2017

The Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has over 200 million active users in India and 1.3 billion users worldwide. With over 200 million active users in India, the country remains the messaging app’s biggest market.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd