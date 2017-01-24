WhatsApp iOS update brings the ability to queue messages for offline, and more

WhatsApp on iOS update brings the ability to queue messages when offline, and share 30 photos or videos in one instance. WhatsApp on iOS update brings the ability to queue messages when offline, and share 30 photos or videos in one instance.

WhatsApp’s latest update for iOS adds the ability for queuing up messages in case a user goes offline, so that they can be sent once the Internet comes back on. The update also brings a redesigned storage usage screen, which will let users manage their phone’s storage better. The app has also added the ability to share 30 photos or videos in one go.

So how does this new update impact iOS users? The ability to queue up messages when the phone is offline means you won’t get an alert saying the message has not been delivered, and you won’t be forced to keep hitting resend. Instead, the message is sent as soon as your internet connection is back without any action needed from the user. In a place like India, iOS users will definitely appreciate this feature given how patchy internet connectivity is here. The ability has been available on Android for sometime now.

Additionally WhatsApp has redesigned the ‘storage usage screen’ on iOS in order to let users better understand how to clear up space on their iPhone. Users can go to Settings>Data and Storage Usage> Storage Usage (which is right at the bottom of the tab) and then see which messages, groups etc are taking the most space. You can tap on messages, chats which are occupying a lot of space, and just clear them to free up some space on your phone.

Finally, the update also brings the capability of sending 30 photos and videos in one instance. So if you are one of those who like to send many photos to WhatsApp groups all at once, then the update should bring you some cheer. WhatsApp iOS version 2.1.7.1 update is 91.2 MB in size and ready for download from the App Store.

WhatsApp, which has over 1 billion monthly active users, is the most popular app for messaging in India. The app has over 160 million monthly active users in the country alone. WhatsApp is expected to introduce services as well, where users will get messages, alerts from their banks, or from an e-commerce portal on the app itself.

