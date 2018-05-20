WhatsApp group video calling feature spotted on iOS, Android beta, ahead of launch

WhatsApp Group calling feature could be rolling out soon and has gone live on iOS and Android for some users. WhatsApp Group calling feature could be rolling out soon and has gone live on iOS and Android for some users.

WhatsApp has already confirmed that a group video calling feature will be rolling out later this year, and it looks like beta-testing for same appears to have gone live for some users. WhatsApp iOS build 2.18.52 and Android beta version 2.18.145+ seem to have the group calls feature live, but this is limited to a select few users and not everyone will see it live yet.

According to WABeta Info, which is known for sharing accurate details about upcoming features of WhatsApp, group calling have been spotted for a few users and there’s no invitation system for those who were wondering. This appears to be a limited roll out and only a select few will see the feature, even if they are on the correct build of WhatsApp, be it on iOS or Android.

So how can a user check if WhatsApp Group video calling is live for them? According to website, just do a normal call and check if a new button appears which has the option for “Add participant”. If it does, users will be able to add others to the video call. We could not see the group video calling feature live on either iOS or the Android beta version on our phones.

However, given this appears to be a limited rollout, it will take some time to appear for most users. WhatsApp group call feature will allow four participants in the call, this including the person who starts the call, if one goes by the image that was shared at the Facebook F8 developer conference where the news was first revealed.

WhatsApp is also supposed to get new Stickers feature on iOS and Android, though these have been spotted on the Android beta as well. Again neither WhatsApp nor its parent company Facebook have confirmed when these features will start rolling out on Android or iOS. It should be sometime this year. WhatsApp is not the only Facebook-owned app which will get group video calling feature. Instagram will also offer something similar for users.

