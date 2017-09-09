WhatsApp gets picture-in-picture mode, text-only status in stable builds

WhatsApp has rolled out picture-in-picture (PiP) mode for video calls and text-only coloured status update features in stable build. WhatsApp has rolled out picture-in-picture (PiP) mode for video calls and text-only coloured status update features in stable build.

WhatsApp has rolled out picture-in-picture (PiP) mode for video calls and text-only coloured status update features in stable build, available for Android and iOS users. This is the latest attempt by WhatsApp to boost users on its platform, which has over a billion users globally.

WhatsApp started testing the picture-in-picture feature on Android earlier this year. It allows users to move around the video call window during an ongoing call to perform other tasks like message a friend etc. Notably, the feature is exclusive to Android 8.0 Oreo. This means that users who have a Pixel or Nexus device will see picture-in-picture mode on WhatsApp for now.

Up next is the ability to add text-only statuses on solid coloured background. It is similar to what Facebook launched in December for its platform. WhatsApp has added a floating pencil icon above camera icon in the ‘Status’ window, which can be clicked to post text-only status.

WhatsApp users can click on the colour palette icon to change the background colour. According to WhatsApp, the text-based status feature will let users update to their contacts in a more fun, personal way. For WhatsApp, its Status feature has been quite popular as the company claims that over 250 million people globally use the feature daily.

WhatsApp has a host of privacy options to choose from, making it easier for users to decide the audience they want their Status to appear to. This includes “my contacts,” “contacts except…” and “only share with…”. The eye icon at the bottom of Status can be clicked to view how many of contacts have seen the update.

