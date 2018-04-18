WhatsApp gets ‘Dismiss as Admin’ feature; High Priority notifications added to Android beta

WhatsApp users will now be able to ‘Dismiss Admins’ in groups. WhatsApp on Android beta has a new ‘high priority notifications feature as well. WhatsApp users will now be able to ‘Dismiss Admins’ in groups. WhatsApp on Android beta has a new ‘high priority notifications feature as well.

WhatsApp on iOS and the Web app has added the ‘Dismiss as Admin’ feature, which will allow users to remove a particular person as the admin of a group. Users who are administrators of WhatsApp groups will be able to demote other admins without deleting the person from the group. This feature is being made available to iOS users on WhatsApp version 2.18.41 and Web apps. However, the ‘Dismiss as Admins’ feature is not yet live on the stable version of the Android app.

It also looks like WhatsApp is rolling out a new ‘high priority notifications’ feature for Android beta users. This will be applicable for Group chats on WhatsApp. The feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo, and this will allow a user to pin high-priority notifications to the top of a smartphone’s notification centre. This could be useful for those who are part of some office groups as they could pin important notifications on top. Users will have to go to the notification settings on the group, and tick for ‘use high priority notifications.’ This will show previews at the top of the screen.

WhatsApp’s ‘Dismiss as Admin’ feature will let users in demote other members without having to remove them entirely from the group. However, the other user will also have to be an Admin in order to do this. Users will not see this option in groups where they are not admins. Users can just long press on another the name of another Admin in the group, and they will see a menu popup. ‘Dismiss as Admin’ will be one of the options. The feature appears to have been removed from Android beta version of the app.

