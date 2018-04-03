WhatsApp for iOS updated with two new features, displays Status on iPhone’s ‘Today View’

The features are a part of WhatsApp version 2.18.40, which can be downloaded from the App Store. The update will be available for devices running iOS 7.0 and later. The features are a part of WhatsApp version 2.18.40, which can be downloaded from the App Store. The update will be available for devices running iOS 7.0 and later.

WhatsApp for iOS has been updated with two new features. The first one will let users see recent status updates in the WhatsApp widget in iPhone’s Today View. WhatsApp voice messages will continue to play even if users switch to another app or turn their phone’s screen off. The features are a part of WhatsApp version 2.18.40, which can be downloaded from the App Store. The update will be available for devices running iOS 7.0 and later.

Prior to this, WhatsApp rolled out its Change Number feature for Android beta last week. Available for WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.18.97, the feature lets users notify all or select contacts when they change their number. Do note that all groups that users are a part of will be notified regardless. The biggest advantage is that Change Number feature preserves the chat history of the user. WhatsApp Change Number is expected to be available for iOS and Windows users as well soon, though an exact timeline is unclear.

Separately, WhatsApp is beta-testing its Payments feature for under a million users in India. The feature based on UPI, which is Unified Payments Interface, also supports the option of scanning a QR code in order to make a payment via the app. WhatsApp Payments also support making payments to any UPI ID on both iOS and Android versions of the app. WhatsApp Payments is peer-to-peer based and it supports a majority of the banks on the UPI platform as well.

WhatsApp has been steadily adding a slew of features to attract users. The Facebook-owned service currently has over 1.3 billion active users, making it the most popular messing chat app in the world. It recently added the ability to add a description to group chats, a feature that is available for both Android and iOS users.

