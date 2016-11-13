WhatsApp on iOS now has a GIF library: Here’s how to access it

WhatsApp on iOS gets full GIF library via GIPHY. Here’s how to use the feature. Representational Image. (Source: Reuters) WhatsApp on iOS gets full GIF library via GIPHY. Here’s how to use the feature. Representational Image. (Source: Reuters)

WhatsApp has rolled out GIF support for iOS users with version 2.16.16 of the app. The update will allow users to send videos (6 seconds or shorter) and Live Photos in addition to GIFs as well. Now WhatsApp users can search for GIFs from Giphy library to send them to friends directly from inside the app.

The GIFs can be edited to add emojis, text or trimmed before sending. You can ‘star’ favourite GIFs to have quick access to them. Live Photos can be sent as GIFs using 3D Touch from the ‘Attach’ option. Just select the Live Photo that you want to send as GIF from your Photo/Video library and tap on ‘Select as GIF’.

In order to share GIFs, just to go Photos/Video Library, and at the bottom you’ll see a little search symbol with the word GIF next to it. Tap on it, and the Giphy library will open up, and you can start searching for GIFs. In order to edit a GIF, just tap on it, and you’ll see tools to add text, emojis, crop, etc on top. You can even add a caption to the GIF if you want. Once you’re done, just hit the send symbol next to the ‘Add a caption’ bar.

Users also have the option of tapping onto a GIF and then starring it. A Starred GIF can be located easily, and will be saved in a separate ‘Starred’ tab in the GIF library.

WhatsApp has not rolled out a fully fledged GIF library for Android yet, but the feature is expected to arrive on the platform soon. However, users can share GIFs they might have on the phone. The feature was anticipated for a long time now and with GIF support, WhatsApp wants to make its platform more engaging.

Read: Google Allo vs WhatsApp vs Facebook Messenger and others: We compare the top messaging apps

WhatsApp has more than 1 billion users, which makes it one of the most popular messaging apps. According to leaks, WhatsApp is planning to add video-calling feature to the app very soon. The feature is already live on the Android beta version of the app. There’s also a new ‘Status’ tab update being worked on, which could allow users to share Stories in this space, similar to how it works on Snapchat.

According to leaks, WhatsApp users will be able to see how many of their friends have seen the Stories, and just like on Snapchat these will disappear after 24 hours.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd