WhatsApp for Android beta testing iOS-like photo filters: Report

WhatsApp is testing photo filters for Android, something that has been there for iOS users for since June. The feature was spotted on Android beta version 2.17.297 by Android Police. However, it was soon taken by down in the latest version 2.17.298. This means the feature might not go live for people who’ve put Play Store beta on auto-update.

According to Android Police, WhatsApp beta is currently offering five filters – Pop, B&W, Cool, Chrome, and Film – though more options could be announced in the stable version. These filters can be used in the same manner as on iOS. Open individual chat or group to send a picture. Next, take a picture using WhatsApp’s in-app camera. Photo filters appear when users swipe up. People can choose one of the five filters and hit send.

WhatsApp is reportedly testing colourful text statuses for its Status tab, similar to the ones offered by Facebook. Using the feature, people can add text to coloured backgrounds and send them as Status. It was spotted on Android beta version 2.17.291. The Facebook-owned company is said to add a new pencil icon right above the camera icon in the Status tab. To design coloured status, simply click on the pencil icon, select font, and choose background colour. People can add emojis as well.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp could soon add payments via UPI to its app, and a preview of this payments feature was seen on Android beta. “The immediate bank to bank transfer with UPI,” according to WhatsApp blog, WhatsApp beta version 2.17.295, which hasthe UPI integration feature.

