WhatsApp for Android beta receives Adaptive launcher Icon support

Facebook’s WhatsApp chat app has added support for adaptive chat icons. Although not a big update, the Adaptive Icons support was one of the highly requested features for quite some time. First reported by Android Police, the latest feature is currently being out for beta testers on Android.

The actual logo hasn’t changed, it still remains the same. WhatsApp for Android beta testers can change the shape of icons. In the latest WhatsApp beta update, users can choose between circle, square, rounded square, squircle, and teardrop.”The icon is the same, except it’s now encased in a mask that takes different shapes depending on what you set your adaptive icons to”, the report noted.

If you’re keen to use the feature, you need to be a beta tester of WhatsApp. The feature is live in the beta version, and beta tests head over to Google Play store to try it. The feature is available for Android beta version 2.18.74. Users can always join the beta programme, and test the feature before it starts rolling out. Also, the other requirement to test the feature is to use a compatible launcher with support for adaptive icons.

Of late WhatsApp is adding a number of new features on its chat platform, which has over 1.5 billion monthly users. WhatsApp has recently updated its ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature that will allow users to delete sent messages within 4096 seconds or 68 minutes and 16 seconds, compared to the seven minutes deadline from before. WhatsApp is also testing a new ‘Group Description’ feature on the Android beta and Windows version of its app.

