WhatsApp for Android beta gets ‘Restricted Group’ feature: Here’s how to use

WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.18.132 has been updated with a new ‘Restricted Group’ feature, that lets users select whether participants or only group admins can edit the group’s subject, icon and description. According to a report on WABeta Info, the feature has been rolled out for Android, iOS and Windows phone users, though we were able to spot it on Android beta only. WhatsApp ‘Restricted Group’ can be accessed via ‘Group Settings’ option. It allows users to edit group admins as well.

WhatsApp rolled out the ability to edit group info earlier this year. Now users will have more privacy controls with ‘Restricted Group’ feature, letting users control who can edit icon, subject and description of group. WhatsApp group administrators can head to Group info > Group settings > Edit group info to access the feature. Here, users will be able choose whether ‘All participants’ or ‘Only admins’ can change the group’s subject, icon and description. An option to ‘Edit group admins’ has also been added.

In November last year, WABeta Info revealed several new features that could be rolled out soon. Apparently, group admins will be able to block participants from sending group text messages, images, videos, GIFs, voice messages, etc on group. WhatsApp will give administrators options to choose whether participants or only admins will have access to the feature. The chat platform is said to add a ‘Message admin’ button, allowing a participant who has been blocked from sending messages on group to request the admin for the ability to post.

WhatsApp currently has over 1.3 billion active users, making it the most popular messing chat app in the world. The Facebook-owned company has updated its Terms of Service and Privacy Policy ahead of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that comes into effect in Europe on May 25. Soon, the messaging service will let users download the data it collects.

