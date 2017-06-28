WhatsApp for Android beta gets new call screen, media bundling

WhatsApp for Android beta has added support for two new features which includes a redesigned call screen, and media sharing. WhatsApp for Android beta has added support for two new features which includes a redesigned call screen, and media sharing.

WhatsApp for Android beta has added support for two new features which includes a redesigned call screen, and media sharing. According to a report in Android Police, the features should be available in the latest WhatsApp beta version. Users who are a part of WhatsApp’s official Play Store beta program are likely to receive the update sooner that everyone else.

Sending and receiving multiple photos on WhatsApp is likely to become more aesthetically pleasing thanks to media sharing update. Multiple photos shared with friends will now appear as a bundled album instead of individual photos one below another. Receiver will be able to view all photos when they click on the album. The change is welcoming, especially for people who like to share photos in bulk. The feature is already available for iOS users.

Up next is a redesigned call screen. WhatsApp now allows users to receive a voice call by swiping upwards instead of sideways. A minor change, but a lot of users with large-screened smartphones might find it quite useful.

Meanwhile, support for sharing of all file types on the app across Android, iOS and Windows platforms is slowly becoming available to more users, reported Android Police. WhatsApp started rolling out the update last week. It allows users to share all file types on the WhatsApp, with maximum file size set at 128MB for iOS and 100MB for Android. WhatsApp users can currently share only csv, doc, docx, pdf, ppt, pptx, rtf, txt, xls, xlsx and similar file formats.

Reports suggest that WhatsApp is gearing up to launch UPI (Unified Payments Interface)-enabled wallet, though the feature will be limited to Indian users. The Facebook-owned company has over 1.2 billion active users globally, out of which 200 million users are in India. The platform added a host of new features like GIF support, easy call forwarding, and ability to share 30 photos/videos on one go.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd