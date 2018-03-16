WhatsApp for Android adds Group description, switch to video call button, search participant options

Last month, the new ‘Group Description’ feature was spotted on the Android beta and Windows version of the WhatsApp app. (File Photo) Last month, the new ‘Group Description’ feature was spotted on the Android beta and Windows version of the WhatsApp app. (File Photo)

WhatsApp for Android has rolled out several new features including the ability to add a group description, search for group participants directly from the Group Info screen and seamlessly switch between voice and videos calls. Last month, the new ‘Group Description’ feature was spotted on the Android beta and Windows version of the WhatsApp app. Meanwhile, the option of switching between voice and video calls as well as the ability to search for a participant from the group info window itself is already available for WhatsApp users on iOS.

WhatsApp’s Group Description feature lets the user add Group description by simply tapping on the Group name below the group picture. When a group description is added, a message pops up in the Group, stating that the particular member has added a description. When the description is removed, another blue notification appears in the group that it has been removed. Non-Group admins can also add a group description.

WhatsApp for Android also allows users to search for a participant from the Group info window itself. Finally, the Facebook-owned company has added a new video call switch button in its Android app version and it shows up during a voice calls. During a voice call, the user can click on the new video call icon to seamlessly switch to video call automatically. The feature was previously spotted in the Android beta app version 2.18.4.

WhatsApp recently increased the deadline for when a user can apply the ‘Delete for everyone’ feature in a group or private message. While the limit for revoking a message was originally 8 minutes and 32 seconds, WhatsApp extended this to 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds. The feature is already live for WhatsApp users on iOS and Windows platforms.

