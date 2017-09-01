Only in Express

WhatsApp faces global outage for a few hours, service now back online

WhatsApp suffered a global outage on Thursday for a brief period, with users reporting problems accessing the app. Notably, this is not the first time that WhatsApp faced an outage. The messaging app was down for a few hours in May as well in all parts of the world.

Published:September 1, 2017
WhatsApp suffered a global outage on Thursday for a brief period, with users reporting problems accessing the app. According to downdetector.com, WhatsApp was down in parts of northern Europe, Mexico and Brazil; though some users in India faced problems as well. The issues started at about 9:42 PM EDT and 46 per cent people reported connection problems. About 31 per cent users had issues while sending or receiving messages and 25 per cent reported problems while logging in.

The Facebook-owned company seems to be aware of the outage, and a company spokesperson told express.co.uk that the issue has been fixed. “Earlier today, WhatsApp users in all parts of the world were unable to access WhatsApp for a few hours.We have now fixed the issue and apologise for the inconvenience,” the spokesperson said.

Notably, this is not the first time that WhatsApp faced an outage. The messaging app was down for a few hours in May as well in all parts of the world. Users from from Malaysia to Spain, Germany and some other European countries faced issues with the service. Severely affected countries included Belgium, the Netherlands, and Britain.

WhatsApp is one of the most preferred messaging apps and a key tool for commerce in many countries. The service has over 1.2 billion global users. Many people took to Twitter to complain about issues with WhatsApp. Some tried to restart their phones several times before figuring out that there was a problem with the service instead. “Is it only for me or others too that WhatsApp is not working?? #WhatsApp #WhatsAppDown,” posted @ambika_acharya on Twitter.

For WhatsApp, India is the biggest market with over 200 million users. The messaging service is working on adding payments via UPI to its app, and it could be out soon. A preview for the UPI payments feature was recently spotted on beta version of WhatsApp’s Android app.

