WhatsApp could soon allow users to recall sent messages: Report

WhatsApp could soon allow users to recall messages, widely dubbed as ‘unsend’ or ‘delete for everyone’ feature. According to a tweet by WABetaInfo, a fan site that tests new WhatsApp features, the company is finally testing the feature and it will be remotely enabled soon. A report in The Independent suggests that users will be able to recall messages within five minutes of sending them. Apart from text messages, the recall features will work for images, videos, GIFs, and documents. However, only messages that have not been read by the receiver can be recalled.

“Delete for everyone feature: WhatsApp is finally testing the Delete for Everyone feature: the server finally works and it successfully recalls the message. Also if the server works, this does not mean that the feature is currently enabled. It will be remotely enabled later, and seen that WhatsApp “enabled” their servers for the Delete for Everyone feature, it may really be enabled soon,” read WABetaInfo’s tweet.

WhatsApp has been testing the ability to recall messages for quite some time now. WABetaInfo previously revealed that the feature will be remotely enabled in 2.17.30+ of the app. While Version 2.17.30 is already available on App store, the Recall feature is yet to be pushed out. It looks like the new Recall feature will be available for both iOS and Android users simultaneously.

WhatsApp is one of the largest messaging apps with over one billion daily users globally. The Facebook-owned company has added a slew of features to make its platform more useful and fun, with Stories being one of the most popular one. WhatsApp Stories has over 250 million daily users around the world, and users can now post text-only Stories as well.

