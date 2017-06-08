WhatsApp could allow users to ‘recall’ recent messages, report says

WhatsApp will allow you to recall and delete sent messages WhatsApp will allow you to recall and delete sent messages

Facebook-owned WhatsApp will soon roll out a new feature that will let you to recall the messages after they’ve been sent. According to WABetaInfo, a fan site that tests new WhatsApp features, the Recall feature will be remotely enabled in 2.17.30+ of the app.

Version 2.17.30 has hit the App store, but the Recall feature hasn’t been pushed yet. The latest version of WhatsApp currently in the Play Store is build 2.17.190. It seems that WhatsApp may be waiting for version 2.17.30 to be rolled out for the Play store, so that it can push the new update on both iOS and Anroid simultaneously.

The Recall feature will be remotely enabled in 2.17.30+. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 5, 2017

Recall – also known as Unsend or Revoke – will work on all types of messages, including texts, videos, images, status replies, GIFs and documents, once they were sent with a five-minute window. Unfortunately, there’s a catch – only those messages will be recalled that have not been opened or read by the recipient. However, it is a “hidden feature”, which means it is disabled by default, and can only be enabled by WhatsApp.

The code says yes.

They can wait more, but it’s sure that it can be enabled in 2.17.30 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 6, 2017

WhatsApp has been long working to bring the “recall” feature on messages, which would allow users to delete the message after they’ve sent. The feature was first seen in April this year in a new Beta release of WhatsApp web.

WhatsApp has not officially confirmed the feature yet.

