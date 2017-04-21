WhatsApp change number, live location sharing features spotted in beta build

WhatsApp is set to add two new features to its platform – live location sharing and change number. WhatsApp is set to add two new features to its platform – live location sharing and change number.

WhatsApp is set to add two new features to its platform – live location sharing and change number. WABetaInfo, which is well known for its leaks on upcoming features of WhatsApp, has put out a tweet saying new change number is now live for Windows Phone 2.17.130. Live location, on the other hand, has been spotted on Android beta v2.17.150. Both the features are disabled by default.

WhatsApp’s change number feature will allow users to notify contacts about their new number without losing any chat or group data. Users can choose to share their new number with all contacts, no contacts at all or only the ones they chat with. However, groups will be notified of user’s new number regardless of which option they choose.

WhatsApp beta for Windows Phone 2.17.130: new change number feature, to notify your contacts about your new number (DISABLED BY DEFAULT) pic.twitter.com/FpZWHH3MS3 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 15, 2017

Up next, the live-location feature will let users share their current location with individual contacts. The feature is similar to live-location feature offered by Google Maps, which lets users message one’s current location to freinds.

Live-location for WhatsApp groups was earlier spotted on the beta builds of iOS (v 2.17.3.28) and Android (v 2.16.399). A screenshot posted by WABetaInfo reveal live-location feature can be enabled from settings. Another screenshot shows the duration up to which location can be shared; from 1 minute to indefinitely.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.17.150: The live location feature is also available for individual chats! (DISABLED BY DEFAULT) pic.twitter.com/o4bzUU69H8 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 15, 2017

Remember, both of these features are only available for beta users, which means you’ll not see the feature unless you’ve signed-up for company’s beta programme. To sign-up for WhatsApp Android beta, go to Play Store and then WhatsApp. Now, scroll down the page and you’ll find an option to become a beta tester. In iOS, it is different as developers need to invite you to become a beta tester.

2.17.3.28 iOS | 2.16.399+ Android: Live Location feature, that tracks the live location of other group participants (DISABLED BY DEFAULT). pic.twitter.com/pYEXT1nxyR — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 26, 2017

WhatsApp’s change number feature looks like quite a useful update. Currently, one option is to create groups and broadcast new number to inform contacts about number change. The process is time-consuming and exhausting.

WhatsApp recently added a host of new features like a new storage usage screen, ability to share 30 media in one go, GIF support, video calling and more. The ability to queue messages when there’s no Internet connection has already been rolled out for iOS users. The messaging platform brought back its ‘Text Status’ format, which can now be used along side disappearing status feature.

