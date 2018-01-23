WhatsApp Business App for SMEs now available in Google Play Store in India

WhatsApp’s Business app for small and medium enterprises is now live in India. WhatsApp’s Business app for small and medium enterprises is now live in India.

WhatsApp’s Business app for small and medium enterprises is now live in India. The app has crossed over 100,000 to 500,000 downloads on the Google Play Store and was announced globally last week. The app was launched in Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, the UK and the US first and is currently limited to the Android platform. WhatsApp Business is meant for enterprises and if a user’s number is registered with a regular account, they will have to delink it from there, in order to use this same number on the business version of the app.

WhatsApp Business App is free-to-download and claims it will make it “easier for companies to connect with customers, and more convenient for our 1.3 billion users to chat with businesses that matter to them”. Businesses will be able to add their description when they create a WhatsApp Business account, which can include a profile picture, email, store addresses, website link, mobile number and other details.

Businesses will also have the option of creating preset greeting messages, away messages for customers. They will also be offered insights into their messages and will be able to see what has worked for them on the platform. Additionally WhatsApp will also give SMEs the option of using WhatsApp Web for business accounts.

WhatsApp will in the future start verifying accounts on the Business app as well. In order for an account to get verified, the business listing phone number will have to match with the WhatsApp account number as well. Verified accounts will have a green tick next to them. According to WhatsApp, 84 per cent of SMBs in India think that app helps them communicate with customers, which explains why the company is focusing on this segment. WhatsApp also plans to add bigger enterprises to its services and these might be monetised in the future. For now, consumers have the option of blocking any business on WhatsApp or reporting Spam as well.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd