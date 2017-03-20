WhatsApp brings back text Status feature for Android users; iOS to follow soon

WhatsApp rolled out its new Status update last month and it failed to impress a lot of users. The feature got mixed reactions from its users globally. WhatsApp rolled out its new Status update last month and it failed to impress a lot of users. The feature got mixed reactions from its users globally.

WhatsApp text Status feature has made a comeback to Android. Users can update WhatsApp app to the stable Android v2.17.107 from Google Play Store to get the feature. To use the old Status feature, click on the three dots on top right in the WhatsApp app. Next, click Settings and click on the profile picture. The ability to add text to Status is present under the About and phone number tab. Users will see the last update that they posted before WhatsApp took down the feature. It can be changed to a new customised Status or the familiar Available, Busy, At work, Can’t talk, WhatsApp only etc from the list.

The feature is already live for Android users, and it is unclear when it will be rolled out for iOS. However, the update doesn’t mean WhatsApp is doing away with its disappearing Status feature. The Snapchat-styled WhatsApp Status that lets users upload videos and photos that disappear in 24 hours, is right where it was in the app.

Another minor change that the new WhatsApp version brings is the ‘Add attachment’ icon has shifted to the text box where users type message, from tab above. Plus, users can now rotate profile pictures to left, right, top and bottom.

Further, according to a report in Android Police, WhatsApp is testing the ability to directly add GIFs via Google’s Gboard keypad. The feature is available for Android users in WhatsApp beta 2.17.110, which can be downloaded from APK Mirror. You can also get the latest beta updates directly by joining the Play Store beta. Once you become a beta tester, you’ll get updates even before they are rolled out for everyone.

WhatsApp rolled out its new Status update last month, and it failed to impress a lot of users. The new Status feature got mixed reactions from its users globally, with many disappointed with the fact they wouldn’t be able to update text Status anymore.

WhatsApp users were quick to point out the exact feature is already available on Snapchat as well as Facebook-owned Instagram in form of Stories.

WhatsApp, which has 1.2 billion monthly users worldwide, frequently updates its app to introduce users to new features. The app recently added features like video calling, GIF support and easy call forwarding with its latest updates. WhatsApp users on iOS can queue messages when an Internet connection is absent. There’s also new storage usage screen along with the ability to share 30 photos or video in a go.

