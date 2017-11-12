WhatsApp app for Apple iPad in the works, report says

A dedicated WhatsApp for Apple iPad might be released soon. A dedicated WhatsApp for Apple iPad might be released soon.

WhatsApp might be working on a dedicated app for Apple’s iPad. According to a report from WABetaInfo, references of WhatsApp for iPad are spotted on the latest version of desktop app. If true, this suggests popular instant messaging service WhatsApp for Apple’s iPad could be a possibility.

Facebook-owned WhatApp has recently updated its desktop and web clients which seems to added references to icons for the iPad. However, the report does not mention whether WhatApp for iPad will come in the form of a dedicated app or will it just be a client application like WhatApp Web. So, it could either work as WhatsApp Web or as standalone app since Apple is also selling iPads with cellular support. The former option works in a similar fashion as the Windows and macOS desktop versions. This also means your phone will always be connected all the time to cast messages.

There is no official WhatsApp app for iPad at the moment, but one can always download third-party apps from the App store that makes the instant messaging service accessible on the tablet. Unfortunately, the experience isn’t that great.

Of lately, WhatsApp is adding a number of features to make the experience much better much. Last month, it added a new ‘delete for everyone’ feature for its Android, iOS, and Windows apps that will allow you to delete messages sent to individuals as well as group texts. Messages can only be deleted within seven minutes of sending them.

New references about the WhatsApp for iPad app found in WhatsApp Desktop 0.2.6968 recent update.

It’s sooo obvious, as you can see in the screenshot. pic.twitter.com/Nc07nEzxnN — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 11, 2017

Meanwhile, WhatApp is working on a new feature within its apps that will let users to send and receive money. WhatsApp Pay feature is currently under the testing stage and it might go official in India later this year. Apparently, WhatsApp Pay will support UPI-based payment services.

