WhatsApp will soon let you send multiple contacts in one go

WhatsApp will soon allow for sending multiple contacts to friends at once. The feature has been spotted in Android beta version 2.17.123 of WhatsApp. WhatsApp users can even send contacts to multiple users. In our case, we could attach up to 100 contacts in one go, after which we stopped trying. Apparently, limit to the number of contacts that can be sent in one go is unclear.

To send multiple contacts, open WhatsApp chat box of the person you want to send contacts to. Next, click on attach icon in the message text box and click on contacts. Now select the contacts to send from phone book. Users can search for specific contacts from the search bar at the top as well. Now, click on the green circular icon with an arrow at the bottom and selected contacts will be sent to that person.

Another way to send multiple contacts to multiple users is to first select contacts from the phonebook, click on share and choose WhatsApp. Now, choose people you want to send contacts to from WhatsApp and click on green arrow icon below.

Beta testers will get the feature first, while other users will have to wait a little longer for it. To sign up as a beta tester, open Google Store and choose WhatsApp. Scroll to the bottom and you’ll see an option to become beta tester for WhatsApp. Click on, “Yes, I’m in” and you’ll be enrolled in about half an hour or so.

WhatsApp’s new feature is quite useful, especially in cases when friends ask for multiple references. For example, sending contacts of students who studied in the same class as you can now be down with more ease on WhatsApp. The feature should roll out soon given its beta is already available. There’s no word on when it will be rolled out for iOS users.

