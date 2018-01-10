WhatsApp Android beta gets quick switch feature from voice to video

WhatsApp version 2.18.4 adds a new video call switch button that shows up during a voice call. WhatsApp version 2.18.4 adds a new video call switch button that shows up during a voice call.

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature vis Google Play Beta Program, which makes switching to video calls, during a voice call easier. WhatsApp version 2.18.4 adds a new video call switch button that shows up during a voice call. People can click on the icon to switch to video call automatically, even when they’re on voice call with a friend.

In this case, the recipient will get a request for video call, which can either be accepted or rejected. WhatsApp will automatically switch from voice to video when request is accepted. However, in case the user decides to reject the video call request, voice call will normally continue. WhatsApp quick switch feature isn’t available for group calls.

Do note the feature is limited to Android beta testers or those who’ve signed-up for WhatsApp’s Beta Program. Those interested in becoming a beta tester for WhatsApp, can head over to Google Play Store. The beta version gives users access to new features ahead of public rollout. To leave testing program at any time, just switch to the public version of WhatsApp app.

WhatsApp is one of the largest messaging apps with close to 1.5 billion users globally. India is among its top markets with over 200 million users. According to reports, the company is supposed to roll out UPI (United Payments Interface) -based payments in India and it is also testing new services, businesses in the country. Players like BookMyShow, MakeMyTrip and even Netflix have partnered with WhatsApp in India.

