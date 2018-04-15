WhatsApp Android beta 2.18.109 timestamp bug fixed with latest update

WhatsApp’s latest beta version 2.18.109 was affected by the ‘mysterious bug’ that replaced timestamps with ASCI codes. WhatsApp’s latest beta version 2.18.109 was affected by the ‘mysterious bug’ that replaced timestamps with ASCI codes.

An update has been released that resolve an issue of ‘Day’ bug that’s affecting a handful of Android users using the WhatsApp beta version 2.18.109, reports WABetaInfo. A previous report had claimed that WhatsApp’s latest beta version 2.18.109 was affected by the ‘mysterious bug’ that replaced timestamps with ASCI codes. WhatsApp beta version 2.18.109 for Android was first released on April 12.

Apparently, timestamps for chats on the WhatsApp beta version for Android were showing as “89ESTERDAY and “84ODAY” instead of “Yesterday” and “Today”. Essentially, the bug was changing the first alphabets of the timestamps with ASCII codes. As soon as the bug was reported online, the WhatsApp team had pushed an update that fixed the issue.

Be it WhatsApp or Apple, a lot of these tech companies rely on beta testers to iron out the bugs. That’s where the WhatsApp beta testing programme comes in. As a beta tester, you get to try the upcoming features before anyone else and give feedback to WhatsApp about any bug. WhatsApp then takes these bug reports and improves the stability of the app.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.18.112 is available.

In related news, Facebook-owned WhatsApp is looking for a full-time head to lead its operations in India. The position is based out of Mumbai, and the person will directly report to WhatsApp’s Chief Operating Officer Matthew Idema in California. WhatsApp has over 200 million users in India, making it the largest market globally.

