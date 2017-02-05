WhatsApp Android 7.1 Nougat emojis are now available to all beta users

Unicode 9.0 emojis include selfie, facepalm, shrug, pregnant woman, mother and son emoji; a father with two kids emoji, rainbow flag and more. Unicode 9.0 emojis include selfie, facepalm, shrug, pregnant woman, mother and son emoji; a father with two kids emoji, rainbow flag and more.

WhatsApp for Android beta has added support for new Unicode 9 emojis with the version 2.17.44. The emojis were earlier available for iOS 10.2 users, while Google rolled out the same in the Android 7.1 Nougat update. However, the emojis will be available for all Android users, whether they have Android 7.1 Nougat running on their devices or not.

Unicode 9.0 emojis include selfie, facepalm, shrug, pregnant woman, mother and son emoji; a father with two kids emoji, rainbow flag and more. There are gender diverse emojis such as woman detective, athlete, weight lifter, swimmer, surfer and more. Other interesting emojis include ROFL (rolling on the floor laughing), drooling face, clown face and lying face.

Remember, the feature is only available for beta testers, which means you can’t use the same unless you’ve signed up to become a beta tester. Being beta tester for WhatsApp gives you an early access to new features, even before they’re unveiled for public.

To become a beta tester, go to Play Store and open WhatsApp Messenger app. Next, scroll to the end and you’ll find a ‘Become a beta tester’ option. You need to click on it to become a beta tester for WhatsApp.

Google’s Android 7.0 Nougat, which was rolled in August, had only 0.3 per cent users in November. Looking at the adoption rate, it only makes sense Android Nougat specific features roll out for users running on other Android versions as well.

WhatsApp beta update available on version 2.17.13, brought support for Android Nougat notification system. With the update, you will be able to reply to individual messages within the notification menu. This also fixes the persistent issue of disappearance of Quick Reply whenever a new message is received.

WhatsApp is the world’s most popular messaging platform with over 1 billion users. The messaging app is reportedly working on new feature that will allows users in a group chat to be able to broadcast their live location to each other.

WhatsApp recently added new features like video calling, GIF support and easy call forwarding with its latest updates. A recent iOS update of the app brought the ability to queue messages when an Internet connection is absent, and also brought a new storage usage screen along with the ability to share 30 photos or video in a go.

