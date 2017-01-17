WhatsApp adds support for Android Nougat’s new notification system

The new beta update is available on version 2.17.13 which will give the Android Nougat users the full notification system. The new beta update is available on version 2.17.13 which will give the Android Nougat users the full notification system.

The latest version of WhatsApp now fully supports Android Nougat notification system. The update is currently available for WhatsApp beta testers on Android, and isn’t yet available to everyone.

Android Police reports the new beta update is available on version 2.17.13, which will give Android Nougat users the full notification system that has been missing for months. With the latest update, you will be able to reply to individual messages within the notification menu. This also fixes the persistent issue of disappearance of Quick Reply whenever a new message is received. The latest beta update also fixes the Android Wear issue, making it easier to read and reply to messages on the watch itself.

For those who want to see the new features, you have to become a WhatsApp Beta tester via Google Play. If you don’t want to do that, simply choose to manually get the beta update by downloading the APK to your Android device from APK Mirror.

Last week, WhatsApp added support for searching GIFs from within the app for Android users. The new GIF icon appears when you tap on the emoji icon next to the text bar. It also increased the app’s media sharing ability from 10 to 30.

WhatsApp has grown to become the world’s most popular messaging platform. Facebook-owned messaging app now boasts over 1 billion users. Back in November, WhatsApp announced video-calling feature for Android, iOS and Windows platforms across the world.

The popular messaging app was in the news for all the wrong reasons. The Guardian reported WhatsApp has a “backdoor” vulnerability, which can potentially allow third-parties to intercept and read encrypted messages. The Facebook-owned messaging app has denied that this is possible, and says the encryption on the app is secure.

