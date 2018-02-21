WhatsApp adds new ‘Group Description’ feature in Android, Windows beta app

WhatsApp is testing a new ‘Group Description’ feature on the Android beta and Windows version of its app WhatsApp is testing a new ‘Group Description’ feature on the Android beta and Windows version of its app

WhatsApp is testing a new ‘Group Description’ feature on the Android beta and Windows version of its app. The feature is live in the latest version of WhatsApp Android beta and Windows beta app. The WhatsApp Android beta version 2.18.57 and Windows beta version 2.18.28 are reflecting the new option. Users can join the beta program on Google Play Store for WhatsApp, and the latest features in testing will be available for them.

The Group Description feature was live for us on Android beta as well. A user can simply tap on the Group name and below the group picture, a new option for adding Group description will appear. While we were able to add the group description and it was reflected, other members in the Group who did not have the feature were unable to see the description.

Still when a group description is added, a message pops up in the Group, stating that the particular member has added a description. When the description is removed, another blue notification appears in the group that it has been removed. Non-Group admins can also add a group description. Once again though, the description only shows to others when the feature is active on their phones. We were unable to see it on iOS phones.

WhatsApp’s Group Description feature is still in beta-testing so not all users might see it reflected. It is also not known when this will be made available to iOS users. WhatsApp is also live beta-testing the Payments feature in India. The test is currently limited to under 1 million user base and only allows for small amounts to be transferred via the app. WhatsApp’s Payments feature will be based on UPI or United Payments Interface, which allows for direct bank level transfers using the virtual payee address and UPI Pin. WhatsApp’s Payments feature is currently peer-to-peer based. Merchants, businesses are not yet supported on the feature.

