WhatsApp adds new coloured text-based Status, brings it to desktop as well

WhatsApp has announced the coloured text-based Status updates for its users. The feature is similar to how it works on Facebook, where users can add a coloured background when uploading a text based status update. WhatsApp claims that over 250 million people are using WhatsApp Status feature globally. WhatsApp’s coloured text Status will roll out to Android and iOS users, and users can also view this on the desktop app as well.

According to WhatsApp, the text-based status feature will let users update to their contacts in a more fun, personal way. Just like on Facebook, users will be able to pick a specific font and background colour when sharing their status, and they will also be able to include links. The new feature is available on iPhone and Android phones, though we are yet to spot the coloured-text background on our phones. The Status updates are now part of the web client as well, though you can’t upload a status update from the desktop.

WhatsApp Status feature has privacy settings which let uses decide who can view their updates. Users can pick from “my contacts,” “contacts except…” and “only share with…” So for those who have too many people on WhatsApp, which is most people, ‘only share with’ might be the most sensible and privacy friendly option to pick. Users can also tap on the eye icon at the bottom of any Status update and it will reflect how many of your contacts have seen the update.

Just like Snapchat and Instagram Stories have a reply option for Stories, WhatsApp has the same for Status. This reply button will let people comment on any photo, video, or GIF update that was shared by the other contact.

