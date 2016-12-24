Facebook apps new feature lets you wave to your ‘Nearby Friends’

Facebook has also introduced ‘Poke’ successor ‘Wave’ that addresses the core flaw of ‘Nearby Friends’ Facebook has also introduced ‘Poke’ successor ‘Wave’ that addresses the core flaw of ‘Nearby Friends’

Facebook has removed the ‘Nearby Friends’ feature, letting your friends see your precise location and instead allowed ‘Wave’ to broadcast your proximity to them. TechCrunch in a report on Saturday said that it had noticed the map being removed from the ‘Nearby Friends’ service on Facebook app’s ‘More’ tab.

Facebook has also confirmed that the feature allowing people see your precise location for limited period on a map was no longer available.

“That strips ‘Nearby Friends’ main visual component, too, making it now just a list of people’s proximities and neighborhood,” the report added.

Facebook has also introduced ‘Poke’ successor ‘Wave’ that addresses the core flaw of ‘Nearby Friends’ that “just because someone is in your proximity, does not mean they are available”.

With ‘Wave’, users have the option to send a wave to friends they see in Facebook ‘Nearby’ to let them know they are interested in what that friend is up to.

“We are testing a new feature within ‘Nearby Friends’ allowing people to send their friends a waving hand emoji to say “hello” and help them meet up.

Read: Facebook report shows increase in data requests from India

This is meant to give people more ways to express themselves, and help friends interact with one another in new fun and light ways, the report quoted a Facebook spokesperson saying.