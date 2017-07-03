Vodafone, WhatsApp team up to promote chat in local languages

Vodafone has built customized pages in various Indian languages to drive the adoption of the newly introduced local language feature on WhatsApp. Vodafone has built customized pages in various Indian languages to drive the adoption of the newly introduced local language feature on WhatsApp.

Vodafone is going extra mile to promote and educate users to use WhatsApp in their preferred local language. The major telecom player has built customized pages in various Indian languages (Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and Tamil, among others) to drive the adoption of the newly introduced local language feature on WhatsApp.

The interface has been built with an animated step-by-step approach displaying the option of changing to different Indian languages while chatting. This makes it easy to setup the local language options for WhatsApp. Plus, it will be possible to update status, or even share messages in the preferred local language.

“People can easily use WhatsApp in the Indian language of their choice to connect with friends and family anytime and anywhere. Language choice is an important feature for our users and we are happy to stand together with Vodafone on this education initiative that makes messaging on WhatsApp an even better experience,” said Neeraj Arora, Vice President, WhatsApp

“We see it as a big step towards empowering the next one billion internet users. We believe that local language support is a clear area of focus for us, and we see this campaign with WhatsApp as a step in the right direction,” said Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India.

Just to recall, WhatsApp is now available in more than 50 different languages around the world. The popular messaging app has over 200 million monthly active users in India, using 10 Indian languages. India is also the top country when it comes to the usage of WhatsApp’s video calling feature. The Facebook-owned platform recently revealed that India accounts to 50 million video million calling minutes per day.

