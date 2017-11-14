Vodafone recharge with ‘unlimited calling’: Rs 509 plan with 84GB data and Rs 458 with 70GB

Vodafone recharge: Rs 509 and Rs 458 plans come with 1GB data per day and unlimited calling. Vodafone recharge: Rs 509 and Rs 458 plans come with 1GB data per day and unlimited calling.

Vodafone has launched two new prepaid plans with unlimited calling and extra data in order to challenge Reliance Jio. Vodafone’s plans start at Rs 458 and Rs 509 and come with the promise of unlimited calling, free SMS and 1GB data per day. But unlike other plans with 28-day validity, the plans have a longer validity. Here’s a quick look at the details of the Vodafone Rs 509 and Rs 458 prepaid plans.

First, Vodafone’s recharge for Rs 509 is available for all prepaid users. The Vodafone recharge comes with unlimited all calls and 1GB data per day. According to the details, Vodafone will offer unlimited local and STD calls to any number in India, even on roaming.

However, Vodafone does have a up to 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week limit on the unlimited calling, whichever is crossed first. Vodafone will also include free subscription of Vodafone Play as part of the plan. The data is 1GB per day on both 4G and 3G connections. The total validity of the plan is 84 days, which means the user gets a total of 84GB data. However, the 1GB per day FUP means if a user crosses this limit, then they will find their browsing speeds reduced.

The second new Vodafone recharge is for Rs 458. The plan comes with a 70 day validity, though it has similar benefits as the Rs 509 plan. Vodafone’s Rs 458 recharge also comes with 1GB data per day, which is available for both 4G and 3G data connections, 100 SMS per day and unlimited local and STD calls. However, the upto 250 mins/day and/or 1000 mins/week limit stays on calls. In total, the plan is offering 70GB of data per day. Vodafone’s plan also includes free subscription of Vodafone Play.

Rival Reliance Jio has a cheaper plan for 84 day validity, which is priced at Rs 459. The plan comes with 1GB data per day and unlimited free calling, both on local and STD numbers, including on roaming. Jio also has a Rs 399 plan with similar benefits and 70 day validity. The plan has a daily FUP of 1GB.

