Vodafone launches ‘double data’ offer in Delhi

Vodafone has launched its ‘Double Data’ offer in its Delhi region. Under the offer pre-paid customers availing data recharge via 121 or through the special offers section on the Vodafone website and MyVodafone app, will enjoy double the value of the chosen data pack.

“More than 50% of our subscribers today use mobile internet, primarily for surfing, browsing, Email, social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, etc. Over the last few quarters both the number of data users as well as the consumption of data per user has significantly risen,” said Apoorva Mehrotra, Business Head- Delhi Vodafone India.

This offer is valid on all Vodafone pre-paid data recharge packs offered starting August 8 till second week of September.

“We are offering them double value and encouraging new data users to explore the wonders of the internet. A host of data packs to cater to various customer categories and usage patterns, beginning from as low as Rs 37 for 200 MB are being offered,” added Mehrotra.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd