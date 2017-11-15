Vodafone, Airtel and Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans: Top offers with 1GB daily data, unlimited calls

Reliance Jio effect: Vodafone and Airtel have announced new plans with 1GB data per day and longer validity coupled with unlimited calling. Reliance Jio effect: Vodafone and Airtel have announced new plans with 1GB data per day and longer validity coupled with unlimited calling.

Vodafone and Airtel have announced new prepaid recharge plans with longer validity to challenge newcomer Reliance Jio. Both are now offering 1 GB daily data along with unlimited calling for prepaid users. Vodafone has two new recharges at Rs 509 and Rs 458 with 1GB data per day and unlimited voice calls on roaming, STD and local. Airtel also revamped its prepaid plans and has a new Rs 448 prepaid recharge with 70 day validity. Here’s a look at the top recharges for prepaid users and how to get the maximum validity for your mobile number.

Vodafone Rs 509 and Rs 458 recharge plan

Vodafone has introduced two new recharge offers at Rs 509 and Rs 458. Both plans comes with unlimited calls, including local and STD and calls on roaming inside India. On the data side, the plan promises 1GB data per day, which is available on 3G and 4G SIM connections. The first plan of Rs 509 has a validity of 84 days, which means users will get 84GB data in total.

The second recharge is priced at Rs 458 and has a 70 day validity, which means users will get 70 GB of total data. Vodafone’s unlimited calling comes with restrictions of 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week limit. Vodafone users also get 100 free SMS per day as part of the recharge plan. The 1GB per day FUP means if a user crosses this limit, the data speeds will drop. Vodafone’s plans also include free subscription to the Vodafone Play service.

Airtel Rs 448 and Rs 399 recharge plan

Airtel’s Rs 399 plan comes with unlimited local and STD calls along with 70 GB data. The plan has 1GB data per day FUP and is valid for 70 days, which explains the 70GB data. The offer is available only on 4G Handsets and 4G SIM. This plan does not include unlimited calling on roaming. This plan has been around for sometime from Airtel.

Airtel’s Rs 448 plan is the new one and offers unlimited calls on local, STD and roaming outgoing and comes with a 70 day validity. This offer is applicable on all handsets, including 4G and 3G. The plan also offers free 100 SMS per day. On the data side, Airtel’s plan offers 1GB data per day, which works out to 70 GB data.

Once again, if a user exceeds the 1GB per day quota, the data speeds will drop. In Airtel’s case, the free voice calls are limited to 300 minutes per day and 1200 minutes per week. Airtel currently has no plan with 84 day validity.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 and Rs 459 plan

Reliance Jio’s prepaid plans are the ones which sparked the war and have forced Airtel and Vodafone to introduce prepaid packs with longer validity. Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 recharge is valid for 70 days, has 1GB data per day along with unlimited voice calls, includes both local and STD and those made on roaming inside India. The Jio Rs 399 recharge comes with free 100 SMS per day along with subscription for JioCinema, JioTV, JioMusic included for free.

Reliance Jio has a similar plan with 84 day validity, which is priced at Rs 459. The plan comes with 1GB data per day and unlimited free calling as well. The total data on the plan works out to 84GB. Users should note that for Reliance Jio, they will need to pay a one time fee of Rs 99 for the Jio Prime membership in order to enjoy the extra data benefits.

