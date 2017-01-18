Vine Camera app is now ready for download on Android, iOS

Vine Camera app allows users to make 6-second long looping videos and share them on Twitter. Vine Camera app allows users to make 6-second long looping videos and share them on Twitter.

Vine app will now be officially called ‘Vine Camera’ as announced by Twitter a few days back. Android and iOS users on Vine app will get update version 6.0, which will change the name of the app to Vine Camera. The new app can be downloaded from Play Store and App Store as well.

Twitter had said users will be able to download content from the Vine platform until January 17. However, you can still view your Vines on Vine.co. “All of your Vines will continue to live on the vine.co website, so you can browse all of the amazing videos you created over the years,” said team Vine and Twitter in a blogpost.

Vine Camera app allows users to make 6-second long looping videos and share them on Twitter. You can save these videos on your device as well. You can create videos with multiple cuts. and edit them. Tools on Vine Camera include multi-clip trimming, grid overlay, AF focus, ghost tool, flash and front-facing camera. Similar to what Instagram offers, you can save videos in drafts on Vine Camera as well to post them later.

Vines can be downloaded through the app or the website. To save Vines on a smartphone, just click on your profile. Now tap the ‘Save Videos’ tab next to the ‘Settings’ button. Click on ‘Save to photo library’ or ‘Email me a download link’ to save your Vines. You can choose which ones to save or click on ‘Select all’ to download all of them.

Twitter is planning to make it easier for Vine followers to follow users on Twitter . “Stay tuned for a “Follow on Twitter” notification soon,” reads the blogpost.

