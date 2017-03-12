Viber to roll out self-destructing ‘Secret Chats’ features

Viber completely block users to take screenshots of secret chats on Android, while people on iOS get notified when someone takes a screenshot of secret chats. Viber completely block users to take screenshots of secret chats on Android, while people on iOS get notified when someone takes a screenshot of secret chats.

Viber has introduced a new ‘Secret Chats’ feature that allows users to send end-to-end encrypted photos and videos with self-destruct timers to friends. The new feature is quite similar to Facebook Messenger’s Secret Conversations. With ‘Secret Chats’, Viber users can set a time limit for the entire thread, instead of separate messages. It is available for group conversations as well as one-to-one chats.

Viber completely block users to take screenshots of secret chats on Android, while people on iOS get notified when someone takes a screenshot of secret chats. Additionally, Viber prevents secret chats from being forwarded to other people. Viber users can even set up a PIN on secret chats. The new feature will be rolled out for Android and iOS users early next week.

All messages, calls, photos, videos, and group chats are encrypted on Viber. The service also gives users the option to delete a message after it was sent and lets users hide some chats from their screens. According to The Verge, Viber is one of the biggest messaging apps with over 800 million users worldwide.

Viber’s new feature comes close of the heels of Wikileaks CIA documents dump. Earlier this week, Wikileaks exposed 8,761 documents showing how Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) uses tools to breaks into apps, phones and other devices. Some of the details in the leaks suggest there are vulnerabilities in both iOS and Android.

Wikileaks claim the CIA can hack in to users’ WhatsApp messages (which are end-to-end encrypted) as well as the premier US intelligence agency isn’t hacking in to applications but device’s software – Android, iOS – instead.

